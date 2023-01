6 Jan. 16:45

According to the Ministry of Education of Russia, the winner of the federal media project "Cool topic!” is the physics teacher from Nalchik, Aslan Kashezhev. The prize is an opportunity to host a TV show on the Rossiya channel.

The project was organized on behalf of President Vladimir Putin by the Ministry of Education and Russia TV with the support of the social network VKontakte. Seven teachers reached the finals, presenting their own lessons.