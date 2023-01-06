Another six cars cross freely Lachin road

6 Jan. 17:00

Tonight, another convoy of six cars passed unhindered along the Lachin road, where a protest action of Azerbaijani environmental activists against the looting of Azerbaijani deposits in Karabakh continues.

A convoy of four trucks and two cars of the Russian peacekeeping mission proceeded from Lachin to Khankendi. The protesters did not create any obstacles to the movement of vehicles.

Today, in total, 24 cars drove in both directions along the Lachin road. The movement of the vehicles refutes Yerevan’s fake about the alleged "blockade" of the road as a result of a peaceful protest of ecoactivists.