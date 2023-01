6 Jan. 17:40

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has replaced the manager of the Astana International Financial Center.

"By the decree of the head of state, Kelimbetov Kairat Nematovich was relieved of his duties as manager of the Astana International Financial Center," the presidential press service informs.

Renat Bekturov, former chairman of the board of the Astana International Exchange, became the new manager of the Astana International Financial Center.