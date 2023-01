6 Jan. 17:55

According to the head of Stavropol municipality Ivan Ulyanchenko, this year, the city will create a Health Path in the framework of the Five Steps for Cities program.

“It is planned to create the 20-km long Health Path in the North-Western district of the city and recreational area of ​​Holodniye Rodniki tract. The ecological path, rest zones for citizens, infrastructure for cycling, hiking, running will be created in the area,” TASS quotes Ulyanchenko as saying.