Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenia’s fake on combat losses

6 Jan. 18:15

Today, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement in connection with the fakes published in the Armenian media about the loss of the Azerbaijani army in 2022. The ministry stressed that the information disseminated in Armenia is false.

"The Armenian press is trying to present as combat losses of our army even citizens who died for various reasons after being transferred to the reserve. We urge our citizens, media representatives and users of social networks not to disseminate false information of this kind," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement reads.