Dagestan implements five investment projects

6 Jan. 18:35

According to the press service of the Dagestan Agency for Entrepreneurship and Investments, five investment projects worth 8 bn rubles will be implemented in the republic this year.

"This is the construction of the Makhachkala wind farm with a capacity of 12.5 MW, the reconstruction of a robotic dairy farm in the Suleiman-Stalsky district, the construction of the Derbent solar power plant, the modernization and expansion of the workshop for the production of glass containers at "Dagestan glass containers" enterprise in the city of Dagestanskiye Ogni, and the first stage of fiberglass production in Kaspiysk," the agency informs.