Azerbaijan sets non-oil record

According to the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), in 2022, the country reached record non-oil exports amounting to $2.99 bn.

Thus,compared to 2021, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 10.3%.

According to Interfax-Azerbaijan, in December 2022 alone, the republic exported $303.48 mn worth of non-oil goods (which is a 14.2% drop compared to the successful December 2021).

The volume of non-oil exports of Azerbaijan in the fourth quarter of last year amounted to $875.22 mn.

In 2021, the republic already set a record for non-oil exports—$2.7 bn, an increase of 47.2% compared to the pandemic 2020.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan expects that by the end of 2026, the annual non-oil export of Azerbaijani companies will amount to $5 bn.