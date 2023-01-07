Wheat price declined thanks to grain deal

7 Jan. 10:40

Due to the implementation of the Moscow-Ankara grain deal, the average price for wheat decreased from $440 per ton to $320, Turkish Minister of Agriculture Vahit Kirisci told the TRT TV channel.

“As of January 5, some 16.8 million tons of agricultural products, including grain, were exported along the grain corridor on 626 ships. If at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine the price of wheat was $440 per ton, now it is within $320,” he said.

According to Kirisci, 54% of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports were delivered to European countries, 28% to Asia, 12% to Africa and 6% to the Middle East.