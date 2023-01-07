Cyber attack against Iran’s Central Bank repelled

7 Jan. 11:00

A major cyberattack against the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) was neutralized, according to an Iranian cyber security official.

The general director of the Infrastructure Communication Company notified that a significant DDoS attack against the Central Bank of Iran as well as a number of Iranian social networking platforms had been foiled.

"Last night, Central Bank, Bale, and Rubika platforms were targeted by Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, but it was repelled," Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajvardi. Deputy Minister and the CEO of Infrastructure Communications Company said Friday.

"These days, the majority of foreign cyberattacks are directed at banks and financial institutions, internet providers, and communication infrastructures," he added.