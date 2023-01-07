U.S. opposes Turkish-Syrian dialogue

7 Jan. 11:40

U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the White House wouldn’t encourage Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to improve relations with the Syrian government.

"We haven’t normalized relations with the Assad regime, and we - we wouldn’t encourage any nation-state to normalize relations with the Assad regime," Kirby said.

"But we’ll see where these talks go and what actually comes out of this. I don’t want to get ahead of where they are. But we obviously don’t support normalization with Assad," the official stressed.