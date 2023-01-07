Türkiye’s Togg join CES extravaganza in Las Vegas

7 Jan. 12:00

More than a thousand companies and startups, including Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric vehicle brand, have gathered to showcase their products and the latest innovations at the world’s biggest tech expo.

The annual CES consumer electronics extravaganza opened its doors in Las Vegas on Thursday, with organizers hoping to recapture the excitement of the pre-pandemic years and companies hoping to get the most out of the show, create some buzz around their gadgets and capture the attention of investors.

The CES stage is where Togg, a manufacturer of Türkiye’s first electric vehicle (EV), made its international debut last year when it showed off its “Transition Concept Smart Device,” an all-electric fastback concept car.

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, the expo has increasingly become a stage for showing off electric cars that are becoming internet-linked computers on wheels. Companies and startups mainly showcase innovations in virtual reality, robotics and consumer tech items.