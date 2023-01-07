Russian orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day

7 Jan. 12:20

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill has extended Christmas greetings to Russians and wished them to care about their close ones, show mercy and help the needy.

"Let’s remember that there are no obstacles for God. He knocks at the heart of every person and expects our readiness to show goodness, mercy and compassion. Let’s care about each other, give attention to relatives, our close ones, friends and colleagues at work and help the needy and the unfortunate, visit the sick and the frail," he said in televised greetings overnight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended Christmas greetings to Russians and Orthodox believers.

"I’m extending my hearty Christmas greetings to you! This bright holiday that’s loved by everyone inspires people for kind deeds and intentions, serves to establish in the society such enduring spiritual values and moral guidelines as mercy, compassion, goodness and justice," he said.

The president noted the constructive contribution that’s made by the Russian Orthodox Church and other Orthodox denominations in Russia in the unity of the society, preservation of our historical memory, the rearing of the youth and the strengthening of the institution of the family.

"Church organizations pay priority attention to interethnic and inter-religious peace and accord in our country, take care of those who need help," he said.

As he ended his greetings, Putin wished to Orthodox Christians and everybody who marks Christmas health, success and all the best.

On Christmas Eve, Putin attended services at the Kremlin’s Annunciation Cathedral.