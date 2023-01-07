Kevin McCarthy clinches U.S. House speakership

7 Jan. 12:40

Republican Kevin McCarthy has clinched US House speakership, after the 15th ballot was held on Friday.

McCarthy becomes the nation’s 55th speaker, wrapping up a gruelling several days of defeats and concessions. The chamber gave a standing ovation for the lawmaker as the clerk called the election in his favor with 216 votes. This tally is the same that Democrat Nancy Pelosi received when securing the post in 2021.

The final tally in the 15th speakership ballot was 216 votes for McCarthy, 212 for Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries, and with six representatives voting "present."

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans had voted in opposition to the House Republican Leader over the course of the selection process. However, after a group of 15 previous Republican holdouts finally swung their support towards McCarthy on Friday, momentum had started to build, with the California lawmaker appearing on course to secure the coveted post.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Kevin McCarthy on his election as House Speaker.