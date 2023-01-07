Turkey continues talks with Russia on gas payment deferral

7 Jan. 13:40

Turkey continues negotiations with Russia on the deferred payment for natural gas, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

"Negotiations with Russia on many issues are in progress. We are negotiating in a way that will be beneficial to us. We are talking about the deferral of payment, and many other issues. At the moment, we have not had a negative experience with Russia," he said, according to Haberturk TV channel.

Donmez noted that "at the moment the most important issue for all countries is the security and security of supply."