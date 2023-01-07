Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,303

7 Jan. 14:40

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,303 over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

That’s down from 3,439 new cases a day before. The total tally of cases has expanded to 21,823,855.

The death toll rose by 49 over the past day, up from 41 a day earlier. COVID-related deaths have totaled 394,035.

Coronavirus recoveries rose by 4,463 versus 4,685 a day before, bringing the total to 21,241,865.

As many as 695 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 3.3% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 32 regions, while in 34 other regions the figure increased.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,052 over the past day versus 1,156 a day earlier, reaching 3,307,186, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 313 over the past day versus 387 a day earlier, reaching 1,830,793.