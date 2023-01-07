Azerbaijan to abolish paper employment record

7 Jan. 15:20

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan plans to abolish paper employment records, Chairman of the Board at the Agency Mustafa Abbasbayli said.

According to him, citizens who received their first workbooks after 2014 would no longer need to provide an employer with a hard copy confirming their employment length.

"The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is preparing a major legal reform in the labor field. This package is expected to be submitted to the government of Azerbaijan in the near future, and after its adoption, the entire document management will be carried out in a digital way," he said.

Abbasbayli explained that citizens whose employment contracts passed before 2014, should keep their paperwork books.

"It can be used in labor relations processes and upon reaching retirement age," he added.