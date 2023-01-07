Turkish Energy Ministry reveals Black Sea gas reserves

7 Jan. 16:00

Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said that the proven gas reserves discovered in the Black Sea are capable of meeting the needs of the Turkish population for 33 years.

"The proven reserves of natural gas at the Sakarya field in the Turkish part of the Black Sea amount to 710 billion cubic meters, that is, a volume that covers the needs of the Turkish population for 33 years," Anadolu cited Donmez as saying.

He added that the goal has been set to reach the maximum level of gas production in the Black Sea within 4 years, which will allow Turkey to reduce gas imports by 30%.

"About 6,500 people are involved in the onshore part of the project, in addition to 2,500 specialists in the offshore part. During the implementation phase of the project, 18 foreign engineers received Turkish citizenship," the minister added.