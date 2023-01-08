Navigation in Bosphorus suspended

8 Jan. 11:00

Navigation in both directions in the Bosphorus Strait, which divides Istanbul into European and Asian parts, has been suspended due to heavy fog, the Turkish Coast Guard said today.

"The movement of ships in the strait in both directions was temporarily stopped due to heavy fog at 04:35 local time (coincides with Moscow time)", the message says, TASS reports.

Navigation in the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles was repeatedly suspended over the past week due to fog in the Sea of ​​Marmara, which led to disruptions in the work of Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the Asian part of Istanbul.