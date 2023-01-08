Sevastopol to cooperate with Eritrean port city of Massawa

8 Jan. 11:50

The Eritrean port city of Massawa on the Red Sea and Sevastopol have signed a cooperation agreement, Eritrean Ambassador Petros Tseggai said.

"We have signed a cooperation agreement between the ports of Massawa and Sevastopol, I want this cooperation to be fruitful", the ambassador said, RIA Novosti reports.

"Our country does not understand all the prospects for such cooperation yet. Now we will have an exchange of delegations and this will continue", the Eritrean diplomat said, adding that an exchange of delegations is planned to strengthen and develop interaction.