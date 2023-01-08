Iran increases trade with US despite sanctions

8 Jan. 12:40

Despite the sanctions, the volume of trade exchange between Iran and the USA increased by 38% and reached $51,3 million in 11 months of 2022, the US Census Bureau said in its latest report.

Between January and November 2021, the sum of exchange of goods between the two countries was $37,2 million, and the value of US exports to Iran increased by 11% in the 11 months of 2022. Compared to the same period in 2021, it amounted to $40,3 million, while in 2021 it was $36,8 million, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Iran's exports to the US increased 10 times, reaching $11 million, while in 11 months of 2021 the exports amounted to $1,1 million.

In 11 months of 2022, Iran also ranked 175th among the destinations for goods' exports from the USA and 171st among the sources of goods' imports.

According to a report from the US Census Bureau, exports from the country to Iran in November 2022 amounted to $4,7 million, while imports from Iran were $0,1 million.