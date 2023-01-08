Three people injured after elevator fall in Tbilisi

8 Jan. 13:25

Three people were injured as a result of the fall of an elevator in the village of Lotkin in Tbilisi, Channel One reports.

The people were hospitalized in the Aladashvili's clinic. At the time of the arrival of the Emergency Situations Service's rescuers, all three were conscious, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The condition of one of the victims was serious, he was taken to the hospital with traumatic shock. The patient is connected to the ventilator, the director of the Aladashvili's Clinic Levan Ratiani said.

The condition of the other two injured elevator passengers is satisfactory.