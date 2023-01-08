Fire extinguished on gas pipeline in Baku

8 Jan. 14:50

Last night, an explosion occurred in the Narimanov district of Baku, the the fire broke out, local media reported.

The incident took place on Aliyar Aliyev Street. A gas pipeline exploded near the restaurant Sərin, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

Four brigades of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, the rescuers had to dismantle the roof of the restaurant to prevent the spread of fire.

Employees of the Production Association "Azerigaz" were also involved in the fire elimination.

The fire was quickly contained.