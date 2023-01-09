Ankara invites Baku to participate in production of combat aircraft

9 Jan. 10:40

Türkiye invited Azerbaijan to participate in the production of a Turkish combat aircraft, head of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Ismail Demir said.

According to him, Türkiye is open for the participation of friendly and fraternal countries in the country's defense-industrial projects at various levels as partners.

"We invite friendly and fraternal countries to take part in the national combat aircraft project. These countries include Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Azerbaijan," Turkish media cited him as saying.

Demir noted that such partnership would be beneficial for all parties.