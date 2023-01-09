Turkey and Syria to resume diplomatic dialogue in Moscow on January 11

9 Jan. 11:20

The foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey may meet in Moscow on January 11, according to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

It is reported that UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who visited Damascus on January 4 for a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, may join the trilateral meeting.

According to the agreement reached, the talks in Moscow should pave the way for a summit with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Syria and Turkey, the newspaper notes.