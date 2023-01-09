РУС ENG

Turkey and Syria to resume diplomatic dialogue in Moscow on January 11

The foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey may meet in Moscow on January 11, according to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

It is reported that UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who visited Damascus on January 4 for a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, may join the trilateral meeting.

According to the agreement reached, the talks in Moscow should pave the way for a summit with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Syria and Turkey, the newspaper notes.

