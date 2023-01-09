Peaceful protest continues on Lachin-Khankendi road despite snowfall

9 Jan. 12:20

Peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) on Lachin-Khankendi road close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for the twenty-ninth day.

Despite the snowy weather, the participants continue their peaceful protest.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.