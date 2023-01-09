Suez Canal traffic ‘regular’ after bulk carrier suffers engine failure in waterway

9 Jan. 12:40

Work is underway to tow the bulk carrier Glory after it suffered an engine failure in the Suez Canal Monday morning, the canal authority said.

“The authority’s marine rescue team dealt professionally with a sudden technical failure of the machines of the bulk vessel GLORY at kilometer 38 passing within the northern convoy on its journey coming from Turkey and heading to China,” the Suez Canal Authority said on Twitter, according to a translation.

“Work is now underway to tow the idle ship,” it added. The Suez Canal Authority said on Facebook that the ship had suffered an engine failure, according to a translation.

Shipping agency Leth said that the vessel had been refloated after running aground. “21 vessels going southbound will commence/resume their transits. Only minor delays expected,” Leth tweeted.

The vessel had loaded 65,970 metric tons of corn from Ukrainian port Chornomorsk on Dec. 25 and was bound for China, according to the Istanbul-based Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Center.