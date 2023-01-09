Snowfall leads to traffic restrictions across Georgia

9 Jan. 13:00

The Roads Department of Georgia has imposed restrictions for traffic on sections of roads across the country following overnight snowfall between Sunday and Monday.

The body announced on Monday the amount of snow had led to restrictions on the kilometre 30 to 50 section of the Vaziani-Gombori-Telavi highway in the east, where only cars with anti-skid chains and offroad vehicles are allowed.

Snow and frost has caused the prohibition of trailer and semi-trailer traffic on the Gudauri-Kobi section of the Mtskheta-Stephantsminda-Lars road between the central-eastern city and the border section in the north.

Trailers, semi-trailers and buses with more than 30 seats are also not allowed on the kilometre 30 to 186 section of the Zugdidi-Jvari-Mestia-Lasdili highway in the north-west, while other types of vehicles can access the kilometre 70 to 186 section with anti-slip chains, and offroad vehicles can join traffic on the section without restrictions.

The Department also said traffic was open between kilometre 1 to 30 of the Zugdidi-Jvari section in the locality.

In the west, the kilometre 39 to 62 section of the Kutaisi-Tkibuli-Ambrolauri road, and the Sachkhere-Uzunta-Shkmeri-Zudali road cannot be accessed by trailer and semi-trailer drivers. The body also added snow clearing works had resulted in traffic being restored for trailers and semi-trailers on a previously closed Gomi-Sachkhere-Chiatura-Zestaponi road.