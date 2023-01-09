OSCE chief favors Russia’s maintaining membership

9 Jan. 13:20

Russia should stay on as a member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, since European countries would need communication channels to discuss the continent’s security architecture in the future, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid told Die Welt on Monday.

"Unlike the Council of Europe, the OSCE lacks a [membership] cancelation mechanism that could be used to expel Russia. Keeping diplomatic channels open does not translate to a unity [of positions]. From today’s point of view, I think it would be reasonable for Russia to stay on as an OSCE member," Schmid told the German newspaper.

"One day, we will need communication channels again, and the OSCE is the only organization that has every key player in shaping the European security architecture at the same table," the OSCE chief emphasized.

According to Schmid, the OSCE "is ready to contribute" to monitoring a ceasefire in Ukraine, as soon as Moscow and Kiev negotiate one.