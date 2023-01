9 Jan. 13:40

The dollar fell below 70 rubles, the euro - below 75 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

As of 12:33 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 3.07% to 69.97 rubles. As of 12:36 Moscow time, the euro fell by 1.78% to 74.94 rubles.

By 12:50 Moscow time, the dollar lost 3.53% and reached 69.58 rubles, the euro - 2.11% and amounted to 74.69 rubles. The yuan fell by 2.61% to 10.165 rubles.