Azerbaijan catches Armenia lying about Lachin corridor

The Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO accused Yerevan of promoting false information on the situation on the Lachin road, where a peaceful action of eco-activists is underway, explaining the Armenian leadership's actions with despair due to the lack of the possibility of using it for illegal activities.

"It is a no-brainer why Armenia gets so desperate as the Lachin road is no longer available for its illegal activities, plundering natural resources, transfer of weapons and personnel, as it should have been in the letter and spirit of the Trilateral Statement," the message says.

"Many false narratives are being pushed by Armenia to distort the realities on the ground. A brief thread on what really caused the legitimate protest of Azerbaijani activists and the actual situation on the ground," the message posted on the mission's official Twitter page reads.



The mission recalled that the Lachin road in its entirety is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed on the usage of the Lachin road solely for humanitarian purposes under Para 6 of the Trilateral Statement and even commissioned a newly-built road for Armenian residents in less than two years.



"Azerbaijan honored all its commitments in good faith, while Armenia has been misusing the Lachin road for illegal activities since the first days. Armenia also failed to open all transport communications in the region in flagrant violation of Para 9 of the Trilateral Statement," the statement reads.



According to the mission, Yerevan was using the Lachin road for illegal transfer of arms and personnel. "Armenia first denied and then had to acknowledge illegal presence of its Armed Forces on Azerbaijani soil, which, among other things, violates Para 4 of Trilateral Statement," the message reads.



"In just the last four months, Azerbaijan found 2,700 Armenia-produced landmines in the liberated territories. The landmines were manufactured in 2021 and transferred by Armenia through the Lachin Corridor, the only available route to do so.



"Azerbaijan has specifically raised the issue of illegal economic activities by Armenia since Nov 2021. Armenia ignored the call that led to public outcry and ecprotests with a demand to stop the abuse of the Lachin road, intended for humanitarian purposes," the mission recalled.



The Lachin road is fully open for humanitarian purposes in line with the Trilateral Statement. Armenia's allegations on the 'blockade' are groundless and could easily be dismantled by hundreds of available video footage. The Lachin road is open to Armenian residents and can be used according to the Trilateral Statement. Armenia and certain puppets deliberately prevent civilians from using it to build a false narrative of 'blockade'. Again, the facts are stubborn things," the mission concluded.