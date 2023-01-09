Iran's trade with Caspian states crosses $2.7bln in 9 months

9 Jan. 15:00

Iran's trade (excluding crude oil exports) with Caspian Sea littoral states reached 5.1 million tons worth $2.76 billion during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21), registering a 10.04% rise in value, but a 10.73% fall in terms of weight compared with the similar period of last year, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

Russia was Iran’s main trading partner among the Caspian states with 2.86 million tons (down 19.51%) worth $1.63 billion (down 1.75%) during the period under review. It was followed by Azerbaijan with 584,588 tons (down 9.76%) worth $533.11 million (up 26.67%), Turkmenistan with 1.03 million tons (down 0.28%) worth $358.850 million (up 35.34%) and Kazakhstan with 619,077 tons (up 29.53%) worth $239.36 million (up 40.39%).

Iran’s exports exceeded 2.99 million tons worth $1.52 billion during the period, registering a 6.24% rise in weight, but a 47.43% fall in value, Financial Tribune reported.