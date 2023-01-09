Over 20 cars of peacekeepers drive along Lachin road on Monday

9 Jan. 15:20

Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

Conditions once again were created today for the unhindered passage of more than 20 passenger cars belonging to the Russian peacekeepers along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road.

The peaceful rally on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for the twenty-ninth day.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankendi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.