РУС ENG

Over 20 cars of peacekeepers drive along Lachin road on Monday

Over 20 cars of peacekeepers drive along Lachin road on Monday

Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

Conditions once again were created today for the unhindered passage of more than 20 passenger cars belonging to the Russian peacekeepers along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road.

The peaceful rally on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for the twenty-ninth day.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankendi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

250 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos