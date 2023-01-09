Iran's nanotech production increases sixfold in 9 years

9 Jan. 15:40

The number of products and equipment based on nanotechnology in Iran has increased sixfold in a nine-year period, according to the latest data released by the Nanotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

The headquarters monitors the nanoscale of products and issues permits, which show nano-based products and equipment have increased from the fiscal 2013-14 to 2021-22.

A total of 1,376 nanotech devices and equipment have been produced by domestic companies, the news portal of the vice presidency reported.

Statistics released by the headquarters indicate that until the end of the ninth fiscal month (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, 2022), nano products of 271 companies had public use and nano equipment manufactured by 64 firms had industrial applications.