Lavrov holds first phone talks with new Chinese Foreign Minister

9 Jan. 16:00

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov invited China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Russia at a convenient time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a phone call between the two ministers.

"The Russian minister congratulated his Chinese counterpart on his recent appointment and wished him success in his responsible work," the statement reads.

"Lavrov invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Russia at a convenient time," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Qin Gang pledged to maintain close relations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that the top diplomats of China and Russia held a telephone conversation earlier in the day.

"I am ready to maintain close relations with [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov]," the statement quoted Qin Gang as saying.

Qin Gang, 56, served as the Chinese Ambassador to the United States between July 2021 and December 2022.

On December 30, 2022, a decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to appoint Gang China’s new Foreign Minister. Qin Gang succeeds Wang Yi, who had headed the Chinese Foreign Ministry since 2013.