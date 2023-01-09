Olympic sports complex to be built in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

9 Jan. 16:20

The famous Aghdam "Imaret" stadium will be reconstructed, a large Olympic sports complex will be built next to it, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on January 9, at the ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2022.

"There are plans to create sport facilities in each of the liberated cities. Master plans of all cities have been approved. All restoration and construction work will be carried out on the basis of Master Plans, and the creation of sports facilities is a part of them," the Azerbaijani leader said.

According to Ilham Aliyev, a new project of the famous “Imarat” stadium of Aghdam is being developed. "The stadium will be rebuilt and, at the same time, a large Olympic Sports Center will be created next to it. At the same time, the foundation of the Karabakh Equestrian Complex was laid in Eyvazkhanbayli village of Aghdam last year. We created the Karabakh Equestrian Complex in Aghjabadi district during the occupation, also in the land of Karabakh. However, the decision was made to create a beautiful and modern equestrian complex in the village of Eyvazkhanbayli," he added.

"Of course, first of all, we must return the former IDPs to their ancestral lands, and work in this direction is underway. First of all, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure facilities should be created," the head of state said.