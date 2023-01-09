Photo exhibition organized in area of ​​peaceful rally of Azerbaijani eco-activists in Karabakh

9 Jan. 16:40

A photo exhibition has been organized in the area of ​​the peacefully rally of eco-activists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

The exhibit reflects the fact that the Armenian authorities and armed forces looted the territories of Azerbaijan during their occupation.

The peaceful rally of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed there, to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for the twenty-ninth day.