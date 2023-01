10 Jan. 9:00

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 0.25 kopecks and amounted to 69.99 rubles compared with the previous closing as Tuesday trading opened on the Moscow Exchange.

The euro has grown by 26.25 kopecks to 74.8 rubles.

In turn, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate has gone up by 0.1 copecks to 10.22 rubles.