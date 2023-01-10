No bombs found aboard Azur Air plane - report

10 Jan. 9:20

No suspicious objects were discovered on board a Russian Azur Air airplane that made an emergency landing in Jamnagar on Monday. Sources told the NDTV channel that the plane could leave for Goa after 10:30 a.m. (08:00 Moscow time).

"The flight is expected to leave Jamnagar for Goa today between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m.," the channel quoted the source as saying.

The Russian Consulate General in Mumbai, which has jurisdiction over Goa, told TASS that the diplomatic mission remained in touch with the crew, the police (anti-terrorism team), representatives of Air India, which was providing assistance at the airport, and the Jamnagar administration.

"We’ve asked to provide the passengers and crew with everything they need. We are keeping the matter under control," the Consulate General said.

On Monday, an Azur Air airplane en route from Moscow to Goa with 244 people on board made an emergency landing in Gujarat due to a bomb threat. This is not the first similar case in India. Last October, an Aeroflot flight was delayed for several hours in New Delhi as airport security carefully inspected the plane due to a bomb threat.