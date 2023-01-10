Acting chief of Armenian police appointed Minister of Interior

10 Jan. 9:40

Acting Chief of Armenian Police Vahe Ghazaryan has been appointed Minister of Interior by President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Earlier, the government approved a plan to eliminate the Ministry of Emergency Situations and create the Interior Ministry that would consist of three structures: Police, Rescue and Migration Services.

The new ministry is responsible for public order protection, crime suppression and detection, disaster risk management, migration and citizenship, management of state reserves and humanitarian issues.

The ministry will have anti-corruption and internal security units, which will ensure the quality control of the entire ministry.

The Armenian government adopted also a draft law according to which the State Protection Regiment will be withdrawn from the National Security Service and become a body subordinated to Prime Minister.