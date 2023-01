10 Jan. 10:20

Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for taking part in nationwide protests, local media reported.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of "partaking in enmity against God" in relation to the killing of three security officers in the city of Isfahan on 16 November, according to Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Three other protesters were sentenced to death in the same trial.