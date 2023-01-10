Second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum to be held in late July

10 Jan. 13:00

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled for July 26-29, 2023, Director of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev said on Monday.

"The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will be held on July 26-29," he was quoted as saying on the foundation’s website.

According to Stuglev, it is also planned to organize a number of other events in Africa and the Middle East.

Other planned events include the Petersburg International Legal Forum on May 11-13, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 14-17 (the United Arab Emirates will be a guest country), the Eastern Economic Forum on September 5-6, and the Russian Energy Week on October 11-13.

The first Russia-Africa summit and economic forum were held on October 22-24, 2019 in Sochi.