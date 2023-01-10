Pashinyan sees Russia's military presence as danger

10 Jan. 14:00

Russia's military presence in Armenia not only does not guarantee the security, but on the contrary, is threatening the country, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference.

According to the PM, Armenia is currently in talks with Russia in regard to the expediency of Russia's military presence in Armenia.

It should be noted that in order to use a phrase about Russia's military threat to Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan made up that Azerbaijan is in dialogue with Western countries - the countries with which Pashinyan himself is in constant contact: supposedly Baku is waiting for Moscow to support Yerevan's future aggression against it. Therefore, Russia's military presence in Armenia irritates Azerbaijan, which turns Russian troops into a threat to Armenian security.

Recently, Armenia has been increasingly calling for the withdrawal of the 102nd military base of the Russian troops from Gyumri. An anti-Russian rally was held near the military base of the Russian armed forces, organized by the "National Democratic Pole" movement. During the rally, demonstrators blocked the road to the base. "We will show the whole world that Armenia is occupied by Russian troops," said Vahe Gasparyan, a member of the movement's council.