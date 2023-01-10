Georgian Parliament to reconvene for spring session next month

10 Jan. 14:40

The Georgian Parliament will officially resume its work on February 7 for the spring session, the press office of the legislative body said on Tuesday.

The session is expected to be busy with hearings for bills designed for addressing European Union conditions for granting the country the membership candidate status.

The Parliament is also waiting to receive the conclusion of the Council of Europe's Venice Commission on the domestic bill on deoligarchisation, related to one of the 12 conditions outlined by the European Commission.

Lawmakers will also need to choose the next Public Defender, after parties failed to agree on a candidate from nominated professionals last month.

They will also review reports by state agencies and institutions, including those to be presented by the Prime Minister, State Security Service, National Bank, State Audit Service and the new Public Defender.