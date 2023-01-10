Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host X Global Baku Forum

10 Jan. 15:00

Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will be hosting its X Global Baku Forum in March, according to the Center’s social media page.

The X Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, is scheduled for March 9-11 in Baku.

NGIC annually holds Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.