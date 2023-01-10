Three million Russians visit Turkey's Antalya in 2022

10 Jan. 15:15

Turkish citizens living abroad have taken the fifth place after Russians, Germans and British who visited the southern province of Antalya the most in 2022, leaving behind the number of expats witnessed in 2019.

Türkiye has become the third country hosting the most tourists in the world for the first time, while Antalya is expected to rank among the top three tourist destinations worldwide.



In the famous touristic city, where nearly 13.5 million tourists arrived by air last year, Turkish expatriates occupy a critical place in the number of tourists in the city.

“The arrivals, which were around 630,000 in 2019, increased to 682,000 in 2022, setting another record. This expatriate figure was also added to other records in the year of records for Antalya,” Recep Yavuz from the Tourism Working Group at the Antalya City Council expressed.

Providing information regarding the first four nations that visit the city the most, Yavuz stated that Russian tourists took the first place with more than 3 million visitors.

Germans followed the Russians with 2.9 million visitors, while the British ranked third with about 1 million visitors.

Stating that last year’s figures exceeded 2019 when German tourists visited the city the most, Yavuz said, “The current picture shows that it will increase this year as well. Logistical and operational problems experienced in other destinations, disruptions in pandemic management and excessive price increases have turned the route of the Germans to Antalya.”