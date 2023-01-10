Pashinyan comments on Turkey's lifting of restrictions on direct cargo flights

10 Jan. 15:30

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed Turkey's lifting of restrictions on direct cargo flights.

"Turkey has announced the lifting of restrictions on direct cargo flights. I welcome this step. It is important to supplement negotiations between countries with events to ensure the negotiations' dynamics. Dynamics are important in relations," Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said he was hoping for the soonest opening of the Armenian-Turkish border to citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders.

"What's more, the region is witnessing an alteration of international logistic chains. The region becomes important to international cargo traffic. The opening of the Armenian-Turkish border and railway will acquire global significance. Hopefully, we will be able to use the route," Pashinyan said. He added that Armenia was ready to provide rail and highway traffic between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through its territory.