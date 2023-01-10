Russia's Vkusno i Tochka not to replace McDonald's in Kazakhstan

10 Jan. 15:45

McDonald's fast food restaurants in Kazakhstan operated by Food Solutions KZ LLP will not be replaced by the Russian chain Vkusno i Tochka, Food Solutions KZ CEO Asset Mashanov said.

"Vkusno i Tochka is a Russian chain, it will not be called so here unless it becomes a Russian chain. We don't consider this issue that it will be a Russian chain," Mashanov told journalists on the sidelines of a trial over the case of businessman Kairat Boranbayev.

"We are now developing a local brand. Our task now is to resume the operation of restaurants under a new brand. Perhaps now without any brand, later - under a new brand. Because we keep about 2,000 jobs. We continue to pay all wages, we fulfill terms. It is necessary to resume operations so that all this continues. This is the main task," Mashanov said.

"And then the development of local suppliers. And whether it will prompt the return of the brand [McDonald's] I can't say now, because I don't decide this at my level. Possibly if they make sure that the terms are met, some geopolitical issues will be resolved, we do not exclude such an option, but we cannot decide for them," Mashanov said.