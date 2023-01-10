Kremlin: CSTO to clarify Armenia’s positions on military exercises in 2023

10 Jan. 16:15

The CSTO will clarify the details of position of Armenia, who stated it will not hold CSTO military exercises in 2023, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, adding that Moscow will continue the dialogue with Yerevan on complicated issues.

"This is a rather new statement from the Armenian Prime Minister; I believe the CSTO colleagues will stay in contact, will clarify the details of Armenia’s position," the spokesman said, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia will not host CSTO exercise in 2023.

"In any case, Armenia is our very close ally, and we will continue the dialogue, including the issues that are very complicated at the moment," Peskov assured.