Azerbaijan extends application period for Eurovision 2023

10 Jan. 17:35

The deadline for accepting applications for the selection of the singer and song that will represent Azerbaijan at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has been extended until the evening of January 15, the Public Broadcasting Company İTV's press service reports.

Singers and composers can send their songs and performances to song@eurovision.az until 22:00 on January 15. It is noted that demo versions for the contest must be fully prepared (lyrics, performance, timing) and comply with the Eurovision rules.

Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool on 9, 11 and 13 May.

İTV is the official broadcaster of the Eurovision Song Contest in Azerbaijan.