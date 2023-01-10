Bank "Kyrgyzstan" stops working with Russian systems Contact and Unistream

10 Jan. 18:25

Since January 10, the Kyrgyz commercial bank "Kyrgyzstan" has stopped working with the Russian payment systems Contact and Unistream.

"Dear customers, we inform you that the Commercial Bank KYRGYZSTAN will stop working with the Contact and Unistream money transfer systems from January 10, 2023. Sending and payment of transfers through these money transfer systems will not be available", the bank said in a statement.

The bank recommended to make transfers through the MBANK mobile application connected to the fast payment system (FPS) of the Russian Central Bank.